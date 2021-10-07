Mental health resources in the UK

Mental health problems are a topic that should be discussed in every industry, including the fashion industry. For these and other reasons, it is important that enough attention is paid to this topic.

In attempts to regulate mental health concerns, some companies and retail organisations have launched initiatives for their employees. However, many retail professionals do not know what resources are available to them and where to get help, if their company does not have a mental wellbeing programme in place. The information listed below includes some of the more present resources.

Resources

Samaritians - 116 123

Mental Health Foundation

Time To Change

Rethink Mental Illness

Together

As this is not an exhaustive list, there are of course many more resources out there. Working to improve mental health is never easy, which is why it is important to figure out a way that works for you. If ongoing help, such as therapy, is interesting for you, schedule an appointment with your assisting GP, or check out websites online for this progress. The most important thing is to take the first step.