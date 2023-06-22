Mercedes-Benz collaborates with Superplastic on limited-edition collection

German automotive brand Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a limited-edition toy and apparel capsule collection with luxury art toy creator Superplastic.

The collaboration was unveiled at an event in New York City on June 21 and showcased a reimagined version of the Wackeldackel, the nodding-head dashboard dog that has graced cars around the world.

Credits: Image: Mercedes-Benz/ Superplastic

Dubbed the Superdackel, the 12-inch wooden figurine, handcrafted from cherry, maple, walnut, and alder wood, can be seen sporting a Mercedes three-pronged star logo as a necklace. The Superdackel is limited to only 65 and priced 3,500 US dollars.

Alongside the figurine is a line of apparel, including a hoodie, T-shirt and hat made from 100 percent organic cotton featuring the Superdackel logo. The collection also features a silk scarf in a checker pattern and a dog collar.

The co-branded limited-edition merchandise and apparel collection will be available until June 26 online at Superplastic.com and at Superplastic’s NYC retail store on Prince Street. Prices start from 64 US dollars.

