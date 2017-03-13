Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid pushes dates forward for 2018

London - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFWM), the main fashion week taking place in Spain has pushed its show dates forward for 2018, to take place immediately following Paris Fashion Week.

The moves sees the bi-annual fashion showcase take place one month earlier next year, running from January 25 to 29 and July 5 to 8, 2018. IFEMA, the organisers behind Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid decided to maintain its usual dates for the following event in Autumn, taking place from September 15 to 19, 2017.

MBFWM new dates for 2018 have already been shared with participating designers and is part of the internationalisation strategy of the fashion event, which aims to attract a larger number of international buyers and foreign press. THe shift sees Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid taking place right after Paris Fashion Week, the final fashion week of the main four to take place each season.

IFEMA is said to have been in close contact with other key organisation which form the international fashion industry to help strengthen its international appeal, and has been in talks with the Camera Nazionale della moda in Italy, the British Fashion Council in London, the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture in Paris and CFDA in New York, to strengthen its efforts.

The most recent edition of MBFWM, which took place last month from February 16 to 21, saw 42 leading Spanish designers present their collection on schedule, attracting 50,206 unique visitors as well as 1,314 members of the press. In addition, MBFWM organised a programme for international buyers, which included individuals from China, Hong Kong, Mexico and Portugal.

Image: Madrid Fashion Week