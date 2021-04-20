Merci Maman unveils first recycled solid gold collection

Jewellery brand Merci Maman is launching its first-ever recycled solid gold collection, which features a capsule of five of the brand’s best-sellers.

Launching on April 22, Collection Précieuse aims to offer “keepsakes that will last a lifetime,” explains Merci Maman in a press release. It includes the infamous Duchess Necklace, as worn by Kate Middleton, alongside three other necklaces and a bangle, made in solid 18k gold for the first time.

courtesy of Merci Maman

Commenting on how the collection came about, Marine Hand, head of brand at Merci Maman, said in a statement: “Collection Précieuse was born from a desire to develop a timeless version of our most iconic designs, crafted from 18k recycled solid gold.

“Following an increasing consumer demand for precious metals and keepsakes that last a lifetime alongside requests from our customers for solid gold, we worked with an RJC certified supplier locally within Europe and utilised 100 percent recycled gold.”

Hand added: “As a brand we differentiate ourselves by the uniqueness of each piece, hand-engraving instead of machine engraving like other competitor brands to create a truly special keepsake that is one-of-a-kind.”

Prices for the Collection Précieuse range from 340 to 790 pounds.

Merci Maman is a Franco-British brand, founded in 2007 in London by Béatrice and Arnaud de Montille on their kitchen table, and has offices in London, Paris and Berlin.