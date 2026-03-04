Merrell launched new global brand platform to mark 45th anniversary

Outdoor footwear brand Merrell has launched its first-ever global brand platform, ‘It Starts Outside’, as it marks its 45th anniversary and continues to develop into a lifestyle brand.

The new platform reframes the power of the outdoors and its potential to catalyze change. “It Starts Outside is more than a campaign, it’s our global point of view as we architect the future of the brand,” said Richard McLeod, Global CMO of Merrell, in a statement.

“For 45 years, we’ve built the world’s most trusted hiking boots. Now we’re expanding that purpose: to help people unlock clarity, connection, and momentum, simply by stepping outside. This belief guides how we design products, shape culture, and empower the next generation of outdoor creators.”

The global campaign, developed with Uncommon Creative Studio, aims to capture the physical and emotional shift that occurs when people step from indoors to the outdoors. Challenging traditional outdoor advertising that focuses on extreme adventure, the campaign highlights the simplicity and accessibility of nature, presenting the outdoors as something immediate and available to everyone.

Through a series of short stories featuring everyday moments of connection, resilience, and reflection, the campaign illustrates how meaningful outdoor experiences can begin with a single step. It will be launched globally across social, digital, and connected TV platforms.

In addition to the global brand platform, Merrell is also launching a new program to support aspiring designers and expand access to footwear and product design. Developed in collaboration with the Virgil Abloh “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, the Fashion Scholarship Fund, and Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, the ‘Merrell Outside: Futures Project’ aims to offer new pathways into the industry with the outdoors serving as a source of creative inspiration.

Through a nature-driven design curriculum and apprenticeship opportunities within Merrell’s design studio, the programme will support aspiring designers in developing ideas into performance-focused products and storytelling.

“Virgil Abloh’s vision was to create pathways for talented individuals who have historically been excluded from creative industries,” said Peter Arnold, Executive Director at Fashion Scholarship Fund, in a statement. “Partnering with Merrell expands access, education, and real-world opportunity for emerging designers.”

Merrell Launches "It Starts Outside Campaign" Credits: Merrell