Mert and Marcus design capsule collection with Dsquared2

Fashion's favorite photography duo is moving into the world of design. Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott are teaming up with Dsquared2 for their first fashion collection. Known to most simply as Mert and Marcus, the photographers have been pioneers in digital fashion photography since first teaming up in 1994.

The photographers are lending their experience in the fashion industry to their upcoming capsule collaboration with Dsquared2. Called Mert and Marcus 1994 x Dsquared2, the collection is inspired by the 1990s, displaying the era through the lens of Mert and Marcus' perspectives.

Dsquared2, the brainchild of Canadian twins Dan and Dean Caten, will lend its streetwear aesthetic to the collaboration in the form of bold and bright colors and a hip, underground vibe. The line will include styles of T-shirts, overalls, bombers jackets, hoodies and dresses. It is set to release online and in select store in February.

Mert and Marcus were recently honored at the Fashion Awards 2018 earlier this month at the Royal Albert Hall. The pair were awarded with the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which recognized their contributions to shaping the visual aesthetics of multiple brands within the global fashion industry.