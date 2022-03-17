Met Gala names hosts

The Superbowl of fashion is nipping at our heels, and yes, we are talking about that annual time of the year, the Met Gala. This morning, the event announced its co-chairs, which include Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The event has returned to its annual time slot of the first Monday in May.

The upcoming Costume Institute exhibit is a continuation of last year’s exhibit “In American: A Lexicon of Fashion.” The theme of the night will be Gilded Glamour, so plenty of old Hollywood style is expected on this year's Met Gala red carpet. Now, this begs the question, who will give their best Clark Gable and best Grace Kelly.

American designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and American Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour are co-chairing the event. Compounding on last year’s theme, this year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The current exhibit will still be on view at The Met until September.

The Met Gala continues to provide the Costume Institute with its primary funding. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the event was held in September as COVID-19 restrictions lifted, and aligned with New York Fashion Week, helping bring a revival of sorts to both events as the first in-person version for both events since pre-pandemic.

The current exhibit features many famed American designers, including Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, Stephen Burrows, and Prabal Gurung. The next series of American designers will be featured in a series of installations in the period rooms of the American Wing, focusing on designers from the 19th century to the mid-late 20th century. Around 100 pieces of both menswear and womenswear are planned for display. The exhibit will officially open to the public on May 7.