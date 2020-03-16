MET Gala postponed due to Coronavirus

The Met Gala, one of the biggest nights in the American fashion calendar, has entered the long list of events postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was scheduled to take place on May 4, with the theme “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled”, wrote Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and host of the event, on the magazine’s website. The magazine’s Twitter profile echoed Wintour’s words, saying the gala has been postponed indefinitely.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Thursday that it was closing “until further notice” after two employees showed symptoms of Coronavirus.

Image: Metropolitan Museum of Art