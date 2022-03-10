Metaverse Fashion Week designers to sell physical products as NFTs

In the run up to Metaverse Fashion Week, one of its core partners, Boson Protocol, has unveiled some new information on the tight-lipped event, announcing plans to release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with a selection of participating brands.

Not much has been revealed about the upcoming virtual fashion show, which is scheduled to take place from March 24 to 27, as its host Decentraland has kept details on the participants under wraps.

However, Web3 platform Boson Protocol has said a number of brands will be selling physical products as redeemable NFTs within its metaverse marketplace, Boson Portal, located in Decentraland’s Fashion District.

Cider, Ikks, Christine Massarany and Anrealage are among the participating retailers and brands set to partner with the platform alongside a host of NFT creators, with more names to be announced at a later date.

Over the course of four days, Metaverse Fashion Week will be host to runway shows, experiences, pop-up shops and afterparties, showcasing influential brands. During the event, Boson Protocol will also be presenting ‘The Age of Metaverse Commerce’ conference at its digital site, hosting conversations with industry luminaries.

Boson has already made a name for itself in the fashion industry, boasting a cohort of partnerships with brands and creators, such as DressX. Most notably, the company purchased a one million dollar Dolce & Gabbana digi-physical suit, The Glass Suit, which exists as both a real-life and NFT wearable and is the cornerstone of its Boson Portal meta-collection.