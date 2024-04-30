Mexican claims victory in 28 dollar Cartier earrings battle

A Mexican man has claimed a victory over French luxury brand Cartier, saying an error allowed him to buy two pairs of earrings for 28 dollars that were supposed to cost nearly 28,000 dollars.

After a four-month struggle, doctor Rogelio Villarreal said he had finally received the jewelry, which he accused the company of refusing to deliver after his online purchase in December.

According to Villarreal, he came across the low-priced earrings while browsing Instagram.

"I swear I broke out in a cold sweat," he wrote on the social media platform X.

Cartier declined to recognize the purchase and offered Villarreal a refund, as well as a bottle of champagne and a passport holder as compensation, according to a company letter shared by the doctor.

But Villarreal refused and decided to take the case to Mexico's consumer protection agency, which ruled in favor of the doctor.

Cartier accepted the decision, Villarreal announced.

"War is over. Cartier is complying," he wrote.(AFP)