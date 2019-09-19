MFW SS20: Furla launches ‘see-now-buy-now’

Italian accessories brand Furla has announced that styles from its spring/summer 2020 presentation during Milan Fashion Week will be available as ‘see-now-buy-now’.

“Nowadays, through social media, fashion is accessible to a wide audience. Products are presented during fashion week, seen on Instagram and immediately desired,” said Furla in a statement. "See-now-Buy-now is fantastic, because it gives our brand lovers the possibility to acquire something straight away, the minute they see it and fall in love with it, without having to wait for the next season and the products to hit stores.”

Furla presented its new collection at Palazzo Isimbardi, one of Milan’s historical palaces, where press and buyers walked through arches in the shape of the new Furla logo, passing through different worlds. There was a waiting room featuring rows of identical chairs, while the stripe room was decorated in bold graphics and vivid colours, and the black and white room displayed “elegant simplicity” with a model sitting in a 1970s Egg Chair.

There was another room, painted with Surrealist patterns, a mirror room that acted as an optical illusion, showing an infinite field of magnolias, filling the horizon, and the chain room was a vinyl corridor, designed to bend perceptions “challenging old ideas,” added the brand.

The highlight of the SS20 collection is the Furla 1927, the brand’s new “icon bag” presented in a rainbow of colours. It is the first bag, which includes the Arch, the brand’s new logo, as a structural element, to underline its brand identity - heritage, identity and craftsmanship. The Furla 1927 will be available in limited-edition from mid-September in 42 selected stores worldwide.

Furla added: “We strongly believe that the ‘Furla 1927 collection’ is very strong and, being the first collection, which uses the arch as a symbolic element it is also very symbolic. We, therefore, felt it was perfect to make it immediately available via see-now-buy-now.”

Other key styles included the ‘Furla Pillow’ a variation of the ‘Furla 1927’, in a crossbody style made in ultra-soft nappa leather with a palette of delicate pastel tones and side gussets that increase the bags’ capacity, and the ‘Furla Piper’ bag that has been revamped adding the new font logo and a turn-lock metal detail shaped like an arch, available in Ares calf leather, in three shapes, dome, belt bag, and backpack.

Images: courtesy of Furla