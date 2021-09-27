MFW SS22: Emilio Pucci presents geometric sportswear

Referencing the house’s first fashion creation, a ski outfit, Emilio Pucci presented a collection that brought together beachwear, geometry and sports for its spring/summer 2022 presentation, in line with Milan Fashion Week.

Influenced by Emilio Pucci’s passions and core values, the Pucci in-house design team aimed to combine fun shapes and colour tones with a more sophisticated design style, for the ‘phygital’ presentation. Asymmetric, flowing tunics contrasted with structured, geometric mini dresses, while structured tops were complete with skin exposing cut out details.

Image: Emilio Pucci

A coordinating top and trousers, as well as a high neck dress differentiated from that of the more simplistic, geometric looks. Each piece demonstrated intricate beading techniques in floral, tribal-like patterns influenced by classic prints of the brand.

Specifically, the prints Nairobi, Tartuca, Africana and Cyprea provided specific inspiration for a number of the patterns and designs used throughout the collection. Dresses with knit panels mirrored the prints through the use of dynamic shapes and movements, highlighted in bold colourings.

Image: Emilio Pucci

Intriguing accessories were in limited supply but still made bold statements. Simple sandals were brought to life with exaggerated hair-like details, a technique that was also implemented into a small selection of miniature clutch bags, armbands and tops to tie the collection together.

The new collection is set to arrive in select Emilio Pucci stores in March 2022.

Image: Emilio Pucci

Image: Emilio Pucci

Image: Emilio Pucci