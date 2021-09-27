MFW SS22: Emilio Pucci presents geometric sportswear
Referencing the house’s first fashion creation, a ski outfit, Emilio Pucci presented a collection that brought together beachwear, geometry and sports for its spring/summer 2022 presentation, in line with Milan Fashion Week.
Influenced by Emilio Pucci’s passions and core values, the Pucci in-house design team aimed to combine fun shapes and colour tones with a more sophisticated design style, for the ‘phygital’ presentation. Asymmetric, flowing tunics contrasted with structured, geometric mini dresses, while structured tops were complete with skin exposing cut out details.
A coordinating top and trousers, as well as a high neck dress differentiated from that of the more simplistic, geometric looks. Each piece demonstrated intricate beading techniques in floral, tribal-like patterns influenced by classic prints of the brand.
Specifically, the prints Nairobi, Tartuca, Africana and Cyprea provided specific inspiration for a number of the patterns and designs used throughout the collection. Dresses with knit panels mirrored the prints through the use of dynamic shapes and movements, highlighted in bold colourings.
Intriguing accessories were in limited supply but still made bold statements. Simple sandals were brought to life with exaggerated hair-like details, a technique that was also implemented into a small selection of miniature clutch bags, armbands and tops to tie the collection together.
The new collection is set to arrive in select Emilio Pucci stores in March 2022.