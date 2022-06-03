Miami Fashion Week to host events in metaverse with new partnership

Miami Fashion Week (MFW) has revealed a new partnership with the Metaverse Group that sees it host a number of digital events during its ongoing edition.

While the physical iteration of MFW is taking place, from May 31 to June 5, the event will also be launching an array of metaverse-based projects in the open-world platform, Decentraland.

Set in the Metaverse Group’s Fashion Street Estate, which is located in the platform’s Luxury Fashion District, MFW will be opening a virtual L'Atelier, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 3, remaining open to guests for three days. At the store, visitors can register for a non-fungible token (NFT) whitelist that will allow them to unlock benefits for both the digital and physical world.

During the virtual MFW, a range of fashion shows, one of which will be in partnership with DressX and Kollectiff, avatar models and a marketplace for virtual goods will also be available.

DressX will also take part in a live streamed panel show on the L’Atelier rooftop, wrapping up the virtual show on June 5.

It marks the second event hosted on Metaverse Group’s Fashion Estate this year, with more events set to take place throughout the year, the organisation said in a release.

“Our Fashion Estate has become a pillar in the virtual fashion community and a popular virtual destination to host Metaverse fashion events,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Tokens.com, parent company of the Metaverse Group, for which he is also the executive chair of.

Kiguel continued: “We are bridging virtual and physical events to give people access to exclusive events. Metaverse Group continues to solidify its position as a trusted one-stop shop for all things Metaverse and continues to develop the space and expertly guide new clients into this new internet era.”