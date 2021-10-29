Michael B. Jordan collaborates with Blue the Great on Coach capsule

Premium fashion house Coach has unveiled a collaborative collection with actor and Coach ambassador Michael B. Jordan and artist Blue the Great.

Using the brand’s heritage as a base, the limited edition collection and its accompanying campaign both aim to highlight inclusivity in art, spotlighting the friendship among the two collaborators.

Entitled ‘Blue the Great: The Art of Collaboration’, the collection brings together Jordan’s style aesthetic and Blue’s contemporary take on art. The unisex line features ready-to-wear pieces, footwear, bags and accessories, taking into account the label’s luxury craftsmanship in the sportswear and streetwear inspired looks.

Image: Coach x Michael B. Jordan x Blue the Great

Coach’s Signature and Rexy designs are reimagined in the line, employing Blue’s trademark mummy-wrapped art into their reinvention. A tote consisting of 100 percent recycled materials is also included in the range.

“We had worked with Blue as part of our spring 2021 campaign, so I was excited to partner with him and Michael on this special collection,” said Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director, in a release. “Mike and Blue have a great friendship, grounded in mutual respect for each other’s artistic approach. The combination brought originality, dimension and significance to this collection.”

Portraits of Jordan, Blue and friends were included in the campaign imagery, displayed in an art gallery to symbolise reappropriating such a venue as a collaborative and authentic space, replacing its traditionally exclusive essence.

The house’s further mission was to reference its ongoing commitment to spotlighting underrepresented artists and voices in campaign storytelling.

