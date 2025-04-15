Michael B. Jordan designs custom sneaker with StockX and artist Andu

Actor Michael B. Jordan has teamed up with Detroit-based marketplace StockX and artist Andu to launch an exclusive sneaker drop to celebrate the cinema release of his new film ‘Sinners’.

The custom sneaker is being described as “wearable art” as only one lucky StockX user will have a pair, aside from Jordan himself, and draws inspiration from writer and director Ryan Coogler’s new movie ‘Sinners’ and the themes of light and darkness, along with Jordan’s characters, twins Smoke and Stack.

Designed by renowned sneaker artist Andu, the ‘Smoke & Stack Juke Low’ sneaker features detailed elements that capture the contrasts of good vs. evil, light vs. dark, and salvation vs. damnation, as well as featuring 1930s-inspired design touches in a nod to the film's Mississippi Delta setting.

Commenting on the collaboration, Andu said in a statement: “This custom design combines two uniquely recognised silhouettes, sports cleats and Tabi oxfords. It was important to capture the contrasts in the two characters and thoughtfully craft this to reflect the dualities within us all.

“Releasing this on StockX seemed like a natural choice. The platform has become synonymous with exclusive drops and rare collectibles, making it the perfect home for a sneaker as special as this one. Plus, knowing Michael himself owns the only other pair adds an extra layer of significance for fans.”

Michael B. Jordan "Smoke & Stack" Juke Low sneaker with StockX and artist Andu Credits: StockX

StockX customers from the US, UK, Italy, Germany and France will be able to bid on the exclusive sneaker from April 16 at noon ET to April 18 at noon ET. The winner will be selected at random.

Jerry Gaines, senior director of brand marketing at StockX, added: “This collaboration represents more than just a sneaker drop – it’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and the unique intersection of film, fashion, and artistry.

“At StockX, we’re committed to offering our customers access to the most coveted products, and this custom sneaker is a perfect example of the exclusive offerings we bring to the community. We’re honoured to partner with Michael B. Jordan and Andu to give our customers the chance to own a piece of cinema history – something they won’t find anywhere else.”