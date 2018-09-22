Michael B. Jordan headlines history-making Coach campaign

Michael B. Jordan is making fashion history as the first male to front a global campaign for Coach.

The actor was unveiled as one of the brand’s new celebrity faces on Thursday and is set to star in a series of ads for the upcoming ready-to-wear collection, accessories and fragrances beginning in Spring 2019. The 31-year-old has also been tapped to put his own personal stamp on the brand by developing pieces with the help of director Stuart Vevers. Jordan’s association with the brand will also extend to being a part of projects that coincide with Coach’s foundation.

"I’m honored to be joining the Coach family and have so much respect for Stuart Vevers’ vision," Jordan said in a press release from the brand. "I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens."

"Michael is cool and authentic, and he really embodies the Coach guy," Vevers added. "I've had the chance to get to know Michael over the last couple of years. He always looks great in Coach, so it felt really natural to build our relationship."

Jordan also took to his Instagram account to share his excitement over the news. “With any creative endeavor, it’s all about finding the right fit. My next role, the face of @Coach men's,” he posted. “Excited to work with @StuartVevers and the entire Coach fam. Good things on the way.”

Jordan will be in good company as a Coach spokesperson, joining the likes of Selena Gomez who signed on as an ambassador for Coach in 2016.

Photos courtesy of Coach