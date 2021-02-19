Michael Kors announces 40th anniversary collection

Michael Kors will be presenting his fall/winter 2021 40th anniversary collection vi a multi-layered digital experience debuting across the brand’s social and digital platforms on April 20. The collection will premiere globally at 9 am EST with an introduction from Kors live from New York’s theatre district.

Kors, a lifelong New York and theater enthusiast, wanting to use the moment to shine a light on New York’s struggling performing arts sector. The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Kors will also be making a personal donation to The Fund.

“When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I’d be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world,” said Michael Kors in a statement. “I’ve been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support—the New York theater community. I’m grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection, and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am.”

photo: courtesy of Michael Kors