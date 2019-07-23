Michael Kors celebrates Qixi with capsule collection

American designer fashion brand Michael Kors has announced a special product capsule collection to celebrate Qixi, a traditional Chinese festival celebrating romance and love, similar to Western Valentine’s Day.

The Qixi capsule features the brand’s new Qixi Graffiti print of hand-drawn hearts, stars and phrases like ‘xoxo’, ‘Love’ and “Kors” rendered in brushstrokes of pink, red, black and white, across ready-to-wear, handbags, footwear, watches and jewellery.

The bold new print has been designed to highlight the nearly 2,000-year-old romantic Chinese legend on which Qixi is based while providing customers with “the unique and graphic street style they love,” said the brand in a statement.

Highlights of the Qixi Graffiti print capsule collection includes the Cosmo trainer, complete with a chunky, of-the-moment rubber sole, the Tyra slide sandal, Michael Kors’ summer’s shoe, a relaxed fit bomber jacket, and a pleated skirt.

To celebrate the collection, Michael Kors shot a campaign featuring Chinese brand ambassadors actors Leo Wu and Lareina Song. The images, shot by Chinese photographer Kai Z Feng, convey the “signature speed, energy and optimism” of the label while highlighting the brand’s Qixi Graffiti print.

The Michael Kors Qixi capsule launched worldwide on July 17 and will be celebrated at a brand event on July 26 in the Michael Kors Chengdu store, ahead of Qixi which falls on August 7.

Images: courtesy of Michael Kors