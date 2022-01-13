Michael Kors collaborates with emerging accessories brand Ashya

As part of Michael Kors 40th anniversary, the American fashion brand has teamed up with emerging accessories brand Ashya founded by American/Jamaican duo Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece to launch a capsule collection.

It was the 40th-anniversary milestone that had Kors thinking back to his own beginnings and how he could support the future of the fashion industry when he decided to provide an opportunity to an emerging brand by offering them the distribution and platform of the Michael Kors brand to reach a larger audience, as well as mentorship.

Commenting on the collaboration, Michael Kors said in a statement: “Anniversaries make you think about both the past and the future. I began my business in New York City in 1981, and now I find it very exciting to be able to turn the spotlight on the next generation of designers working here in New York City.

“When I first saw the work of Ashley and Moya at Ashya, their thoughtfulness and unique point of view impressed me immediately. I reached out to them about doing a collaboration together that would merge our sensibilities and I am thrilled with how the collaboration came together.”

Michael Kors spotlights up-and-coming New York label Ashya with bag collaboration

Image: Michael Kors; Ashya x Michael Kors

The Ashya x Michael Kors collaboration, available now, features two exclusive, limited-edition bags, ‘The Multi Bag’ and ‘The Bolo Bag’ designed in Ashya’s signature pared-down luxurious silhouettes. Both gender-neutral, leather bags feature a custom print incorporating the MK Signature logo print in a new pattern inspired by West African weaving techniques.

On the collection, Ashya co-founder Cimone and Annece said: “As a nod to our continued explorations of our roots, and this global ‘stepping out’ moment for our brand, we wanted to reference West African weaving in the design of the Ashya x Michael Kors styles, creating something that has historical reference to our identity and that really spoke to the specialness of this partnership.

“African textiles have had, and still have, an exceptional significance as a means of communication within communities and act as a conduit of stories passed down through generations. There is a spiritual and historical significance to the colours, patterns and decorative elements used. The aesthetic value of West African textile designs can be seen in the lines and motifs created for this collaboration.”

Kors added that the decision to collaborate with Ashya was a “natural choice” as the New York-based brand was helmed by what he calls “two talented, thoughtful and entrepreneurial designers,” inspired by travel.

Image: Michael Kors; Ashya x Michael Kors

The versatile Multi Bag retails for 495 US dollars / 485 pounds and can be worn as a crossbody or a belt bag and features two lined pockets, each featuring a leather card sleeve and a roomy interior to carry essentials.

While the smaller Bolo Bag, priced 295 US dollars / 290 pounds, can be worn around the neck, the waist or crossbody and features one lined compartment with a leather card sleeve. Both styles come in two colourways, brown or black.