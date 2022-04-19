Michael Kors launches first childrenswear collection

Michael Kors has revealed its first ever collection of childrenswear, developed in partnership with the French luxury group, Children Worldwide Fashion (CWF).

The line, which will debut April 19 online and in stores, consists of clothing and accessories for girls aged four to 14.

For its first spring collection, pieces draw inspiration from the Michael Michael Kors women’s assortment, and include activewear featuring the brand’s MK logo.

The line is also made up of jersey dresses, fleece skirts, floral looks, swimwear, displaying its signature all-over print, bags and accessories, like a heart-shaped crossbody bag.

In a release, Michael Kors said that the children’s line is set to be expanded later this year, to further include infant and toddler sizes for girls.

A global event celebrating the launch will be hosted at brand locations in the likes of New York, Dubai, Paris and Spain. Activations aim to encapsulate the “jet set feel of the campaign”, which was shot in Ibiza, and will immerse guests in an in-store adventure.

The Michael Kors clothing line will be sold through wholesale partners, including Galeries Lafayette, Zalando and Ounass, as well as CWF distribution points and the brand’s digital flagships.