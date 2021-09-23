Michael Kors launches James Bond capsule collection

American fashion brand Michael Kors has announced its first-ever partnership with the 007 film franchise and its 25th James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die,’ and is launching a limited-edition capsule collection to celebrate the upcoming film.

The three-piece MKC x 007 capsule collection features the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft satchel, the bag Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris can be seen carrying in ‘No Time To Die’.

The Bond Bancroft, crafted in Italy from luxe calf leather, was created exclusively for the James Bond film. It also features a polished MKC x 007 plaque on the interior lining to highlight the special collaboration.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

Also in the capsule collection is the Bond Carryall, crafted in smooth calf leather, and the Bond Duffel, rendered in luggage-hued cotton canvas. An exclusive MKC x 007 luggage tag completes both of these travel essentials.

“Jet set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy - these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond,” explains designer Michael Kors in a statement. “They’re also at the core of our brand DNA. This collaboration was really the perfect union of fashion and film.”

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

To celebrate the capsule, Michael Kors transports viewers to the world of 007 with a short film directed by Brando De Sica and starring Harris. The film showcases a thrilling delivery ride through the streets of Milan, a top-secret message and a mysterious package, which only Moneypenny can decode to find out what’s inside the box.

Image: courtesy of Michael Kors

The three-piece capsule will be available to shop in select Michael Kors stores around the world, on MichaelKors.com and the franchise’s official online store, 007Store.com, from late September.