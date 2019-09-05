Michael Kors launches new smartwatch technology for Fall 2019

Michael Kors has unveiled its next generation of touchscreen smartwatches. Each of the brand's three new watches are powered with Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 to allow customization and new performance features with a luxury watch design.

The three new watches, called the Lexington 2, Bradshaw 2 and MKGO, allow wearers to take calls, talk with the Google Assistant, hear sound alerts for notifications and play music. Michael Kors will roll out a proprietary app later this month to allow Android and iPhone users to initiate Bluetooth-enabled phone calls from their watch.

The Lexington 2 and Bradshaw 2 are made with extended battery modes for four battery life settings which allow wearers to determine how they want their watch's battery life to be spent.

As far as style, Michael Kors offers shoppers something different with each new smartwatch. The Lexington 2 can be purchased in tones of gold, rose gold, silver or two-tone stainless steel. This style is currently available on the brand's e-commerce site, retailing between 350 and 425 dollars.

The Bradshaw 2 will launch in October 2019, also starting at 250 dollars. It will come in colorways including gunmetal, rose gold-tone, gold-tone and silver-tone stainless steel.

A new watch to the Michael Kors collection, the MKGO retails at a lower price point of 295 dollars and is made from aluminum and nylon casing for an ultra lightweight fit. It is the brand's lightest smartwatch and comes with either a pink, black, white or red silicone strap.