Michael Kors launches scavenger hunt experience for NYC consumers

Michael Kors is taking its shoppers on an experiential game that is purposed for consumer engagement rather than retail.

In promotion of a new campaign advertising its Wonderlust fragrance and starring Gigi Hadid, the New York-based brand will host a treasure hunt for its New York City consumers on July 15 and 16. The game will begin at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center store, where participants may pick up an experience map.

These maps will guide participants to three interactive stops that include an in-store photo booth, a "shellphone" in Rockefeller Center and a customized Wonderlust Scent Bar.

The experience is intended to introduce consumers to the Wonderlust scent, motivating them to participate through a game and the opportunity for prizes, which include beach bags, towels and samples.