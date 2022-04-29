Michael Kors teams up with Ellesse

American luxury fashion brand Michael Kors is collaborating with Italian sportswear brand Ellesse on a celebration of the athletic styles of the 1970s.

The capsule collection, which launches in May, will offer a “luxurious and modern take on retro athleisure,” explains Michael Kors in a press release, while bringing together the signature styles of the two “powerhouse brands”.

The 24-piece collection evokes the bold attitude, confidence and eternal cool of vintage lifestyle looks and features pieces emblazoned with a one-of-a-kind insignia that fuses Michael Kors' iconic logo with Ellesse's tennis-and-ski-inspired one.

The colour palette of the capsule highlights Ellesse’s signature fiery oranges and reds juxtaposed with classic shades of navy blue and crisp white, while a waved pattern featuring the Ellesse x Michael Kors emblem can also be found on the bags and accessories of the lifestyle collection.

Key styles include track jackets and pants, vintage-style swimsuits, chunky sneakers, logo slides and neon bucket hats, all aimed at celebrating a modern take on classic styles. The capsule also includes Michael Kors’ Hudson backpack and Bradshaw shoulder bag.

To celebrate the collaboration, model Emily Ratajkowski and Brooklyn-based rap musician Jay Critch star in the campaign alongside models Lexi Boling, Herzen Clerge, and Lucas Ucedo, musician Wolftyla and Japanese internet sensation Kemio. The campaign was shot in Miami by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey and styled by Mel Ottenberg.

The Michael Kors x Ellesse capsule collection will be showcased via a series of pop-up installations and activations around the world.