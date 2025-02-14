Michael Kors watches and jewellery to remain with Fossil

New York-based designer brand Michael Kors has extended its licensing agreement with the Fossil Group to continue creating its watches and jewellery.

The move will see Michael Kors remaining a Fossil Group-licensed brand through 2027.

John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive of Capri Holdings Limited and chief executive of Michael Kors, said in a statement: We're delighted to announce the continuation of our long partnership with the Fossil Group. They've been a valued partner of the Michael Kors brand for many years.”

Franco Fogliato, chief executive of Fossil Group, added: "Our relationship with Michael Kors remains among our most valued licensed partnerships. We are honoured to have been entrusted with their brand for over 20 years and look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead in our partnership."

The Fossil Group has a portfolio of owned and licensed brands across watches, jewellery, handbags, leather goods, belts and sunglasses. Its brands include Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors and Tory Burch.