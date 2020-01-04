Mickey Mouse gets the Gucci treatment

In celebration for the upcoming Chinese New Year—which starts on Jan. 25 and will be the Year of the Rat—Gucci has created a collaboration featuring the most notable rodent in pop culture: Mickey Mouse. The Italian fashion house has created a capsule collection featuring Walt Disney’s iconic character, which is available in stores and online.

The collection, according to WWD, includes clothes for men and women, small leather goods, footwear, jewelry and more. The capsule incorporates the label’s Italian Florentine motifs with images of the character who first appeared in the animated short Steamboat Willie. This isn’t the first time the renowned mouse has appeared on Gucci, however. Mickey Mouse made appearances in previous collections including Gucci’s Spring 2019 and Resort 2020 shows.

Gucci’s Chinese New Year collection introduces a new Mini GG Supreme canvas that feature a Mickey Mouse print, referencing a vintage signature pattern of the label from the ‘80s. The material can be found on small leather goods, handbags, footwear, luggage, and iPhone cases as well as novelty items such as hard guitar cases.

The capsule collection is available in Gucci stores worldwide. The collaboration will also be available in the next round of Gucci Pins—which is the brand’s series of pop-up stores—and will run for two weeks.

The Disney x Gucci collaboration is available exclusively on Gucci’s website and ranges from 210 USD to 6,300 USD.

Images: Gucci Facebook