Milan Fashion Week “invites” brands not to show fur with new guidelines

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI), which runs Milan Fashion Week, has issued new voluntary guidelines on the use of fur at its events, inviting brands not to show fur in response to pressure from animal rights activists.

While not opting for a full ban on fur, like other fashion weeks in London, New York, Berlin, and Copenhagen, CNMI is calling on brands not to showcase any garments, accessories or other items made with animal fur during Milan Fashion Week. In addition, the organisation will no longer actively promote fur, including through campaigns and on social media.

In a statement, CNMI said the guidelines were produced in line with Italian and European legislation, and to drive further “responsibility and sustainability”. It follows discussions with animal rights charities, LAV, Humane World for Animals and Collective Fashion Justice.

Carlo Capasa, chair of CNMI, said in a statement: “The adoption of these Guidelines is a further step in the drive for responsibility and sustainability that Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has been carrying forward for over a decade now in support of Made in Italy.

“This initiative reasserts CNMI’s determination to approach the evolution of the fashion industry with full awareness and a sense of balance in line with the strategies we already have in place.”

Fendi AW26 at Milan Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The new fur-free guidelines will come into effect for September’s showcase and covers any skin with hair attached taken from reared animals or animals captured in the wild exclusively or prevalently for their fur, such as fox, mink, coyote, Finn-raccoon, ermine, rabbit, and karakul.

Several fashion brands that show at Milan Fashion Week have already gone fur-free, including Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Miu Miu and Versace. The major holdout in Milan has been Italian fashion brand Fendi.

Emma Håkansson, founding director of Collective Fashion Justice, added: “CNMI’s fur-free guidelines are historic for the Italian fashion industry’s shift beyond unethical and unsustainable fur. It is an important step forward that CNMI will not actively promote fur at Milan Fashion Week.

“Without a fur-free policy like those in place at New York and London Fashion Week, cruelty is not assured to be off the runway in Milan, but we hope this fur-free statement encourages greater use of next-generation biomaterials that are both beautiful and responsible. We look forward to continuing engagement with CNMI towards further protecting vulnerable animals who do not exist to become clothing.”