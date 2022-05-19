Milan Fashion Week Men’s to return with new physical additions, JW Anderson and Dhruv Kapoor

Milan Fashion Week Men’s (MFWM) is set to make its return for the spring/summer 2023 season, scheduled from June 17 to 21, and with it comes a number of high-profile returns and runway debuts.

In the calendar for this edition are 25 fashion shows, 24 presentations, three presentations by appointment, five digital presentations and nine events, totalling 66 appointments. It marks a significant return to the physical format for the event, with 61 of the scheduled presentations being in-person.

The show will open June 17 with a presentation by Kiton, followed by the first physical fashion show from Dsquared2. The event will close with a runway show by Zegna, held at Oasi Zegna on June 20.

The following day will be dedicated to digital content on the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) platform.

Moschino, Versace and Gucci return to the agenda

Big name designers are due to make their return to Milan for this season, including Moschino, Versace, Plein Sport, Billionaire and Gucci, which will host a presentation on June 20.

There will also be a number of first-timers for MFWM, including JW Anderson, which presented digital content during the event’s January show, 44 Label Group, Indian designer Dhruv Kapoor, Chinese brand Joeone, Altea and Sease. English brand Charles Jeffrey Loverboy will also be making its debut, albeit in a digital format.

In addition to the runway shows, other events are to be held at various points in the city, including the public Festival Franciacorta on June 20, centred around local wineries, and, on June 18, an exclusive dinner by Scalapay dedicated to content creators and digital talents.

“What awaits us is a rich and interesting fashion week, which sees many great returns and many new arrivals, proving the fact that Milan continues to be a living and appealing capital of fashion for an international public,” says Carlo Capasa, president of the National Fashion Chamber, in a release. “We are living in a moment of difficulty due to the war and the pandemic which is hitting China again. It is important for fashion to continue to send a message of hope and positivity, facing the issues of today with a special attention to sustainability, inclusion and supporting the new generations.”