Milan Fashion Week's autumn/winter 2022 key collections

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key Fall Winter 2022-23 collections on show at Milan Fashion Week.

Real world designs made to be worn rather than displayed, underpinned the ethos of many Milan Fashion Week collections. Couture constructions and elegant glamour were never far away but elevated basics and practical designs appealing to broader demographics felt increasingly inclusive and versatile with a focus on longevity and ease of wear.

Gucci

Gender-fluidity remained at the core of Gucci’s latest outing with an array of vibrantly hued, lushly textured women’s and men’s tailoring, embellished with crystals and sequins. A collaboration with Adidas witnessed a blending of formality with athleticism, as the house’s logo merged with that of the sportswear giant and designer Alessandro Michele transformed and remade their classic sweats into DIY, upcycled pieces.

Prada

Celebrating the everyday was the hallmark of Miuccia Prada’s FW22 collection as the humble white vest made multiple appearances on the runway. Contrasting statement outerwear, cocktail-esque feather trims and a dusting of glitter introduced a sense of occasion into classic wardrobe staples such as the vest, grey flannels, and simple sweaters, elevating them to new and contradictory heights.

Jil Sander

Clothes for grownups was how Luke and Lucy Meier described their collection for Jil Sander. Sculpted tailoring with a couture sensibility was refreshed with shorter, cropped silhouettes, playful hemlines, and youthful cape-like jackets. Chunky, hardware embellished Chelsea boots offered a subtle streak of rebellion whilst the handicrafts previously favoured by the design duo were paired back-to-basics, focussing on highly tactile fabrications with dimensional surface qualities.

