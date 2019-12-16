Milan Men's Fashion week is generating buzz for its upcoming shows

Milano Moda Uomo is back on track

Every fashion week goes through iterations of peaks and troughs, the latter recently applicable to Milan, where its menswear has been largely lacklustre for several seasons. For its January edition, Milan Moda Uoma hopes an increase in collections and return of stalwart brands, like Prada, will cement the event as the premier designation for Italian menswear.

To start, the calendar will be extended with extra day, taking place from 10 to 14 January, showcasing 77 collections, up from 56 last season. There will be 26 fashion shows, 46 presentations and 5 presentations by appointment, as revealed by Milan’s National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI).

Prada will show again in January, after an hiatus to Shanghai in June. MSGSM, guest of the last edition of Pitti Uomo will also show, as will Iceberg, returning from some seasons in London.

Dsquared2 to celebrate 25th anniversary

Dsquared2 will open the week on Friday 10th, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand, followed by Ermenegildo Zegna. Also on the calendar are Stella McCartney and Alexander McQueen who will unveil their winter 2020 collections through presentations.

Dsquared2, Neil Barrett, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Han Kjøbenhavn, Spyder and Sunnei will also show womenswear as part of their co-ed formats.

On Monday 13 January, the winner of the BFC GB Designer Menswear Fund & Newgen, A-Cold-Wall, will be showing at Palazzo del Ghiaccio.

The CNMI, in collaboration with Confartigianato Imprese and with the support of the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ice Agency, also presented a project to enhance men’s fashion week. “It is a series of initiatives with a dual purpose: to present Milan and Italy as a fashion production centre on an international level, highlighting the system of small and medium-sized Italian companies and making known at a level worldwide the know-how that distinguishes us; enhance the Italian proposal for men’s fashion, which starts in Florence with Pitti and continues in Milan with fashion week ”.

Among the various initiatives, the collaboration between CNMI and the British Fashion Council stands out, which will bring a part of London Fashion Week to Milan. The London project will present the collections of 10 emerging British and 5 Italian designers. The protagonists of the project will also be Italian students studying in English fashion schools, emphasizing the synergy between the Italian and the English education system.

CNMI president Carlo Capasa said in a statement: “we are convinced that the collaboration with BFC is, for both, a precious opportunity to carry out an important work of conjunction and union between our worlds. This project will give CNMI the opportunity to expand its horizons and make Milano Moda Uomo even more international. Hosting the shows of emerging international designers is a challenge that excites us. We hope that being able to know and observe promising students from the fashion world, coming from the United Kingdom, will be able to let us discover what will be the next developments in the world of fashion and the trends of the new generations.”

Image via Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana