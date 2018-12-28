Miley Cyrus wore a Vivienne Westwood bridal gown

Miley Cyrus and long-time beau Liam Hemsworth tied the knot just before Christmas, on December 23. Her dress of choice was created by veteran dress designer and British punk fashion icon Vivienne Westwood.

The couple had confirmed the news of their marriage after a photo was posted online, sparking a series of rumors. The photo in question depicted the pair cutting their wedding cake. Just a few hours later, the actress erased any shadow of suspicion, making public the photographs of her with her new husband. Captions included: "This is probably our kiss a million," "10 years later ..." and the date "12/23/18."

The dress design

The dress chosen by the renowned actress and singer for such an important celebration was an original design by Vivienne Westwood. The style was from the British designer's bridal collection, an exclusive service only available in boutiques in London and New York. P>

Made from ivory silk crepe, the long dress takes inspiration from the 1950s, and is valued around 8,600 dollars, according to WWD. The design conveys the characteristics of the golden years of Hollywood, a style Cyrus seems to have embraced while selecting gowns for galas and celebrations recently. She wore a dress with a very similar aesthetic to the Vanity Fair Gala last March.

Photo Credits: Vivienne Westwood and Miley Cyrus.