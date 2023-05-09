Millie Bobby Brown to launch pet apparel with Kanine

Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence by Mill brand has signed a long-term pet apparel and accessories agreement with Kanine Group subsidiary, Kanine Pets World Limited.

The actress, known for her role in the Netflix show ‘Stranger Things’, will launch two pet apparel and accessory collections per year, starting in summer 2023, offering “cosy, extraordinary styles along with a conscious approach”.

The Florence by Mills for Pets collection will include apparel, such as hoodies, raincoats, bath robes, and bibs, and pet accessories from collars to leashes, tags and harnesses, as well as pet home and lifestyle products, including bowls, mats, bags and toys.

The products will be designed to inspire fun and positivity while extending “personal expression and self-confidence”. In addition, the collections will be driven by Brown’s love for animals, with Kanine and Florence by Mills pledging to donate to causes related to animal welfare.

Commenting on the deal, Millie Bobby Brown, founder of Florence by Mills, said in a statement: "I wanted to extend all that Florence by Mills stands for to a very important part of my life, my beloved pets. My brand is about encouraging young women to positively embrace their individuality and what makes them unique.

“I strongly believe that this dedication to life and love should also extend to my passion for pets, so that they too can feel cosy, special and appreciated. For pet parents, having access to a full range of products to complement their lifestyle is important and what could be more fun and fitting than having matching outfits?"

The deal was negotiated by Brown’s global licensing partner IMG.

Samuel Wong, chief executive at Kanine Group, added: "We are delighted to partner with Millie and Florence by Mills to extend all the wonderful values to pets. Our mission has always been to spread love, joy and happiness and to redefine the pets ecosphere and with such a passionate partner, we are for sure creating a completely new space for Gen Z pet parents and their pets to thrive.”

The Florence by Mill pet collections will be available worldwide on Kanine.com and in select department stores and pet stores.

Florence by Mills first launched with beauty in 2019, offering clean beauty products, and expanded to fashion in 2022 after signing a long-term apparel collaboration with About You, one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe.