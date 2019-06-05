Milliner Stephen Jones collaborates with Cunard

British milliner Stephen Jones is collaborating with luxury cruise line Cunard on a hat to form part of a catwalk show during the ocean liner’s summer Transatlantic Fashion Week on board Queen Mary 2.

Jones, who has designed for royalty including Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie and the Duchess of Sussex, drew inspiration for the hat from Cunard's rich heritage and the “emotive experience” one gets while sailing across the Atlantic on the luxury liner, Queen Mary 2, the designer explained in a press statement.

"There is something truly unique about travelling across the Atlantic onboard Queen Mary 2 for a Transatlantic Crossing. It is an experience that never leaves you and this emotional connection that guests have for this voyage, in addition to Cunard's history, provided the perfect inspiration to create this headpiece," added Jones. "I wanted to design something that was strong and bold - yet elegant and regal, like a crown. The hat is a nod to the beauty of the sea but also the glamour of ocean travel that Cunard epitomises.”

Jones continued: “The look and feel is modern and contemporary and could be for the British Social Season. I'm particularly looking forward to seeing the hat being worn at Gold Cup Day, Royal Ascot in a few weeks time.”

Along with the exclusive hat, Jones will also be headlining Cunard's annual Transatlantic Fashion Week which departs New York on July 28, 2019, arriving in Southampton seven days later on August 4, 2019. The British designer will be offering guests insight on his distinguished career via a series of talks and Q&As.

He will be joined during the fashion week by other industry names including Stuart Weitzman, Hilary Alexander and Lindy Woodhead.

Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president of Cunard North America, said: "The Transatlantic Crossing is our signature voyage and sailing on a Cunard liner has long been synonymous with style and glamour. Stephen Jones is one the most respected and innovative milliners of our generation; his participation in Transatlantic Fashion Week this July 2019 illustrates the distinctive experiences that are found only on Cunard.”

Images: courtesy of Cunard