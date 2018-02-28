Mini Mode makes its mark on London Fashion Week AW18

London - Mini Mode, the debut Kid’s Fashion Week, left its mark on London Fashion Week this season following its successful inaugural event. Shining a spotlight on kids fashion, the showcase offered a platform for both established and emerging childrenswear designers from around the world.

The debut event from Mini Mode included an industry-specific show, as well as a consumer show which catered to press and buyers and families respectively. ‘Mini’ models took to the catwalk to show the latest childrenswear collections from a range of brands, including Lady V Couture, Plumeti Rain, Barn of Monkeys, Amelie et Sophie, Infantium Victoria and Isossy Children.

The industry show featured the latest autumn/winter collections from these brands, while the consumer show features see-now, buy-now collections for Spring/Summer 2018 and included a selection of children entertainment from talented young performers such as a kid’s host, DJ, pianist, singers and dancers.

“London Fashion Week is iconic, and we thought that it was time to create a platform for kids fashion during the UK industry’s renowned London Fashion Week,” said Amanda Rabor, founder of Mini Mode and UK childrenswear designer. “It’s time for the kids market to be taken seriously and recognized as the economic powerhouse it is.”

Photo credits: Emma Wright Photography.