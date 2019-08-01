Mini Mode to return for fourth season

Mini Mode, London Kids Fashion Week has confirmed it will be returning for a fourth season during London Fashion Week in September.

The two-day catwalk event will feature both spring/summer 2020 and autumn/winter 2019 collections from kidswear designers, with September 13 open to industry professionals including buyers, media, influencers and celebrities - with a focus on the latest SS20 collections, while September 14 there will be a matinee and an afternoon show open to the public featuring the latest see-now-buy-now collections for AW19.

Designers set to take part include London’s award-winning children sunglasses brand Zoobug, French cashmere specialist Oscar et Valentine, American made-to-measure custom clothing brand Kicomo by Kiara C. Morrow, Turkish luxury kids’ brand Melis Kaptanoglu Kids, London-based kidswear Little People London, Austrian sustainable, gender-neutral children brand Me in Wien and Latvian colourful Rock and Mouse.

Mini Mode is my little contribution to the creative economy,” said founder Amanda Rabor in a statement. “As a designer and businesswoman, I wanted to create a global platform to enable and support incredibly talented designers. As a mother, I created a platform to empower real kids who want to experience the fashion world.”

Mini Mode, London Kids Fashion Week will take place from September 13-14 at St Mary’s in Wyndam Place, London.