'Minimalist' Ralph Lauren designs kick off New York Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren moved the start of New York Fashion Week a few hours early, presenting a Spring 2026 collection on Wednesday that the designer described as minimalist with a touch of softness.

The setting: the designer's offices on tony Madison Avenue, where models presented a range of fitted and flowing silhouettes mostly in solid colors. Actresses Jessica Chastain and Naomi Watts and singers Usher and Nick Jonas looked on as models walked designs in red, white and black, with occasional stripes and floral motifs.

Menswear-inspired jackets worn directly over bralettes alternated with filmy, flowing or tight-fitting dresses and baggy trousers. For accessories, Lauren offered hats with generous, soft brims, oversized silver jewelry, textured bags, and shoes of varying heights. New York Fashion Week officially opens Thursday morning and runs for six days, with shows by Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Coach and Tory Burch, among others.

A highlight is the return of Alexander Wang, whose brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary. On the other hand, new faces such as Luar or LaQuan Smith could draw celebrity powerhouses like Beyonce and Madonna to their shows. But New York Fashion Week is lagging behind its European counterparts, and organizers are considering potential changes in 2027. Among the proposals are financial assistance for small designers to organize shows, events open to the general public, and public funding.

