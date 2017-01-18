Miranda Kerr designs denim line with Mother

London - Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr has turned denim designer with a 12-piece capsule collection with high-end LA brand Mother that will see a portion of the proceeds donated to charity.

The ‘Miranda + Mother' line is inspired by Kerr’s “grace, style and motivation to be a positive force in and out of the fashion world” said the brand and features 60s-inspired high waisted jeans, denim shorts, a cut-out jumpsuit, and an embroidered shirt, as well as a sweatshirt and T-shirts.

Mother co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding, who approached the model to collaborate, said: “Miranda is a consummate muse for Mother. She is beautiful inside and out with a distinctive eye and widespread influence that she implements to do good.”

Kerr worked “hand-in-hand” with Kaeding on the collection the brand revealed, from designing new fits and washes, to her exclusive pink suede patch logo and hardware. The collection also features inspirational phrases like ‘In Joy’ and ‘Attitude of Gratitude’, as well as her own handwritten message on the interior waistband, all reflecting her personal style and voice.

Commenting on her new collaboration, Kerr said: “I had such a wonderful time designing this collection with Mother and love what we created, the pieces are fun, fashionable, and I love that they give back to a charity close to my heart.”

Miranda + Mother launches in February, the collection will be available in stores globally and on Mother’s website, with prices ranging from 105-325 dollars. A portion of the sales profits will go to Australian foundation, The Royal Women's Hospital Foundation, which cares for premature babies and their families.

Image: courtesy of Mother