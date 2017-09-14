Miss Selfridge teams up with Pineapple Studios

High street fashion retailer Miss Selfridge is collaborating with Pineapple Studios to launch a workout collection inspired by the British dance studio.

Pineapple at Miss Selfridge launches today, September 14, and fuses sporty with streetwear to create what the brand is stating is the “ultimate work it wardrobe”.

The collection was designed in collaboration with Debbie Moore, the founder of Pineapple Studios, and the Miss Selfridges design team were granted access to the dance studios vintage archive and were heavily inspired by the brands iconic ‘90s dancewear pieces and ‘in studio’ styling.

There is a focus on ballet-inspired silhouettes alongside ‘90s horseshoe necklines and retro detailing, as well as all pieces featuring the Pineapple Studio’s original logo. Key styles include cropped bra tops, high waist leggings and workout shorts, racer bodysuits and mesh detail hoodies.

Commenting on the collection, Moore said: “This collaboration couldn’t be more perfect as it brings Pineapple back to Miss Selfridge, where we had such success in the ‘80s and ‘90s.”

Pineapple at Miss Selfridge is available in-store and online with prices ranging from 8 to 26 pounds.

Earlier in the year Pineapple Studios launched a collaboration with Finery.

Images: courtesy of Miss Selfridges