Miss Sixty unveils collaboration with Knwls

Italian fashion brand Miss Sixty, now part of the Guangzhou-based Trendy International Group, has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection in collaboration with London-based fashion label Knwls.

The Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule sees Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault, co-founders of the London ready-to-wear label, reimagining Miss Sixty’s “quintessential spirit for today,” with denim slip dresses, a boxy shearling coat with pom-poms, and ultra low-rise jeans.

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre

The Knwls collaboration is described as “high-octane” and also includes graphic knit twinsets and bleached-out denim jackets with spliced hems, buttery-soft scoop-neck leather jackets with matching miniskirts, and clingy off-shoulder leotards with wispy halters.

Other highlights include a denim jacket with a bodice construction in a nod to the brand’s emblematic Claw jacket and a slouchy leather bag, featuring rigid oval top handles and shoulder strap attachments, weathered stud details, and a cartoon cat charm. There is also a jag-toe, open-flank heel, in reference to the knife-point silhouettes of Knwls footwear offering, reimagined in a seemingly scuffed hide.

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre

The collection will be celebrated with a series of physical retail activations, including pop-ups in multi-brand retailers in key markets for both Miss Sixty and Knwls, including Seoul, Tokyo, London and Los Angeles. The launch will take place at Opener in Seoul, South Korea, on November 27 and 28, where Knwls co-founders and creative directors will host an in-store conversation. This will be followed up with a cocktail event and private dinner at Nubian in Tokyo, Japan, on December 1 and 2.

In London, LN-CC will host a late-night takeover of the Dalston concept store’s dynamic event space L8TE on December 9, followed by customised store windows and live music at West Hollywood flagship fashion destination H. Lorenzo.

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre

Founded in 1991, Miss Sixty has been going through a revival over the past year, relaunching its “unapologetically feminine energy” across Europe and the US with a new flagship store in Milan and a series of collaborations with young designers, such as London-based Mowalola and Knwls, to showcase Miss Sixty’s DNA through a modern lens.

The brand is part of one of China’s leading fashion players, Trendy International Group, which has more than 1,000 stores and a portfolio including womenswear brands Ochirly, Five Plus, and Coven Garden, as well as menswear label Trendiano and denim brand Denham.

The Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule is available globally at Knwls.com, Miss Sixty, and select stockists. Prices range from 36 pounds for a keyring cat pendant to 1,546 pounds for the hooded faux fur jacket.

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre

Miss Sixty x Knwls capsule collaboration Credits: Miss Sixty by Marili Andre