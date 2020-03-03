Missguided and Playboy continue partnership with new launch

Fast-fashion brand Missguided announced the continuation of its partnership with the iconic Playboy brand with the launch of its latest collection, Playboy Reloaded. According to an announcement from the British brand, this 76-piece collection will be the largest from the Missguided x Playboy collaboration to date.

Inspired by both brands’ mission to empower and encourage its consumers globally, the new collection features best-selling items along with brand new streetwear-inspired silhouettes.

“Our Missguided babe knows what she wants and our collaboration with Playboy delivers it,” said Nitin Passi, the founder and chief executive officer of Missguided. “It’s a collaboration that has consistently resonated with our customers and gets stronger with every collection.”

Since Missguided and Playboy have come together to create its collections in 2018, over 500,000 items have been sold, with three quarters of these items bought in the first seven days of each launch—reaching nearly 150,000 customers in 112 countries.

The latest Missguided x Playboy collection is available at Missguided’s e-commerce site and ranges from 20 USD to 68 USD in sizes 0 to 18.

Images: Courtesy of Missguided