Missguided partners with charity to find “inspirational people” for campaign

Fast-fashion retailer Missguided is partnering with charity, Models of Diversity, to discover “inspirational people” to star in its next campaign.

The fashion brand is looking to promote equality with the campaign and is calling on “the next generation of content creators and models” to apply via social media.

Open to everyone, Missguided is asking for people to share an unfiltered full body and face picture on Instagram using the hashtag #MissguidedxMod to take part. Applicants must also be available to casting calls, virtual or in Manchester on the September 15/16, as well as be available to come to Manchester for the shoot on September 23/24.

For being selected to take part in the campaign, the winners will be featured across all of Missguided’s social accounts and profiled on Missguided’s blog, Babezine, as well as receive a 1,000 pounds clothing voucher and the opportunity to be a part of Missguided’s gifting programme.

Treasure Evans, senior creative and campaign manager at Missguided, said in a statement: “Missguided is really excited about partnering up with Models of Diversity. Female empowerment is at the heart of everything we do, especially our campaigns. It allows us to communicate with our audience and promote body positivity and reinforce the message that all women are beautiful.

“Models of Diversity seemed like a great fit for us to partner up with and their ethics and their attitude towards female empowerment mirror ours. The campaign is going to be next level and I’m excited to give some people who deserve a platform that opportunity to shine.”

Angel, founder of Models of Diversity, a registered charity that champions for people of minority, ethnic origin, older people, larger and smaller people, people with a disability, and non-binary gender people, added: “Models of Diversity is delighted to be collaborating with Missguided - an established brand that embraces inclusion. We have been campaigning for 10 years to make full representation mainstream, so this is the perfect opportunity to promote diversity in fashion.”

