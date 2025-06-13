Missoni partners with Oku Ibiza for first summer resort club

Italian fashion house Missoni has partnered with boutique hotel Oku Ibiza for an exclusive collaboration this summer.

The partnership sees Missoni take over and transform the hotel’s 50-meter swimming pool into a summer hub, known as the Missoni Resort Club at Oku Ibiza, a first for the fashion house.

Missoni Launches First Resort Club in Ibiza in Collaboration with Oku Ibiza Credits: Missoni

Missoni has taken over Oku Ibiza’s signature main pool area and infused it with its distinctive use of vibrant color, filling the space with rich hues of deep blue, oceanic turquoise, and emerald green, a color palette drawn directly from the island’s coastal landscape.

Guests who relax by the pool at Oku Ibiza can enjoy custom-branded Missoni sunbeds, towels, and sofas that reflect the island’s blend of energy and ease.

Officially launched on June 10, the collaboration combines elements from Missoni and Oku IbizA to create an elegant, refined, yet inviting Mediterranean poolside aesthetic.

