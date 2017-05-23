MissPap teams up with Olivia Buckland

Fast fashion online retailer MissPap is set to launch its first swimwear collaboration with Love Island star Olivia Buckland, which features more than 20 swimwear styles alongside beach clothing and accessories.

The MissPap x Olivia Buckland collection launches on June 1 and includes over 20 swimwear styles such as deep plunge swimsuits, designs with multi-way straps, and playful slogan one-pieces, alongside a selection of kimonos, footwear, and accessories to offer a full range of holiday essentials.

Commenting on the collaboration, Buckland said: “I’ve always shopped at MissPap, even before joining Love Island, so to be working with them on my own line is a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to design my own swimwear range, to create a collection that not only shows off my own personality but also offers styles that suit everyone! I’m so proud of how it’s all come together and excited everyone to see it.”

The online fashion retailer has stated that the collection has all been designed by the reality star and that the collaboration was a perfect fit as she “really understands the brand”.

MissPap head of marketing Emily Frazer, added: “We've worked closely with Olivia ever since seeing her wearing MissPap on Love Island. As a long time customer, our working relationship grew organically and we couldn't be happier to be working together.

“As a MissPap girl herself, Olivia really understands the brand, and she's designed the perfect collection for our customer.”

Founded in 2013, MissPap offers affordable, trend-led fashion. It has more than 500 styles online and adds new clothing and accessories onto the site daily.

The MissPap X Olivia Buckland collection launches on June 1.

Image: courtesy of MissPap