Mitsubishi Motors launches new MiGear merchandise line

Car dealership, Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA), has announced the launch of its new MiGear merchandise collection.

There are more than 60 pieces in the collection and it includes apparel and accessories suitable for both indoor and outdoor journeys.

Some of the items in the line-up are co-branded with the iconic three-diamond marque with designs celebrating Mitsubishi’s nearly 40 years in the US. As well as co-branded pieces, MMNA collaborated with social practice artist, Dino Perez, and created designs for the graphic t-shirts.

Scott Smith, vice president of aftersales of MMNA, said in a statement: "Mitsubishi isn't the biggest brand in the world, but our owners and fans tell us that, 'Small Batch' attitude is a big part of the appeal.

“Our new MiGEAR collection is an extension of the brand, allowing fans to express their individuality and proudly proclaim their enthusiasm for Mitsubishi, whether they're behind the wheel or not.”

The collection is available exclusively online.