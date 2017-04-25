Miu Miu and Mytheresa.com launching collaboration

Prada's little sister brand, Miu Miu, is collaborating with Mytheresa.com, the Munich-based luxury e-commerce site, for an exclusive collection for spring.

The line, which will feature Miu Miu's colorful aesthetic, includes ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear. It will launch on Mytheresa.com this week on April 26.

Notable pieces from the collection include Miu Miu's popular ballet flats and slides that have been updated in pastel hued shearling. Shirts and trousers feature polka dot prints and bright florals.

The capsule collection is also accompanied by a short film titled Shark by illustrator and director Danny Sangra.

Miu Miu and Mytheresa will make a splash on April 26

The short drama features two women dressed in embellished sweaters and sixties inspired printed skirts. One wants to become a synchronized swimmer, the other fears swimming due to past trauma with a shark.

Price points for the collection range from 755 dollars to 2112 dollars.

In efforts to keep things fresh and new, retailers have turned to collaborations to make news headlines and boost sales. Supreme has made collaborations a major focus this year, debuting collections done with Louis Vuitton, Lacoste and most recently Comme Des Garçons. Derek Lam is collaborating with SeaVees on a collection of sneakers. Some designers, like Chris Stamp of Stampd, have even turned to furniture collaborations with companies like Ikea.

If you aren't teaming up with somebody, you're missing a piece of the market share.

photo: via Youtube.com