Miu Miu breaks ahead of 'big sister' Prada in Lyst Index Q3

The Italian luxury label Miu Miu tops the ranking of the world's most sought-after fashion brands. In the current Lyst Index for the third quarter, Miu Miu not only displaces the Spanish luxury brand Loewe from the top position, but also takes over from its big sister Prada.

Last quarter, Miu Miu still occupied fourth place on the list, behind Loewe, Prada and Versace. Now the brand has climbed to the top of the fashion Olympus, as the British online fashion search engine Lyst announced on Wednesday. Loewe and Prada lined up behind the brand, followed by the "usual suspects", as there are no newcomers to the index this quarter apart from Ferragamo in 20th place.

Miu Miu shines, Gucci weakens

For Miu Miu, the top position comes at the right time, because the brand is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year. The reason for the current cult status is not the anniversary alone, however, but rather "hero products" such as the 'Arcadie' bag model and the brand's logo cardigan, which also made it to second place in the "hottest products". However, Miu Miu's reach on social media should not be underestimated either, because with over 223 million views, the autumn/winter collection had a strong impact on sales, according to Lyst.

Left to right: Miu Miu, Ferragamo FW23. Credits: Spotlight Launchmetrics

However, the Italian label is not the only one to enjoy a rise in the ranking. Jacquemus rose a full six places to 9th, making it into the top 10 of the index for the first time, followed by Burberry. The British luxury brand has developed positive momentum since the appointment of creative director Daniel Lee last year, the index explains.

The last quarter was less successful for the former leaders Gucci and Balenciaga. While both brands took turns dominating the index last year, they are now outside the top 10. The Florentine fashion house slipped from ninth to twelfth place despite the buzz surrounding its new creative director Sabato de Sarno, while Balenciaga climbed two places from 16th. Louis Vuitton also suffered losses as the brand slipped from eleventh place to number 16.

The full ranking of the ten "hottest" brands, led by Miu Miu, Loewe and Prada, is completed by Bottega Veneta, Versace, Saint Laurent, Moncler, Valentino, Jacquemus and Burberry. The top ten are followed by Gucci, Dior, Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Skims, Fendi, JW Anderson and newcomer Ferragamo.

Tabi renaissance and old acquaintances

In addition to the world's most sought-after brands, Lyst also looks at the "breakout brands". Usually these are newer labels that have recently received more attention - for example on social networks or through celebrities - but this year there are two old acquaintances: the US designer Tory Burch and the label Helmut Lang, revived by designer Peter Do.

A variation of Margiela's tabis at the FW23 show. Credits: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Maison Margiela's Mary Jane shoes Tabi is also experiencing a renaissance. The hoof-like model is by no means new to the brand's product catalogue, but when the story of a woman whose tabis were stolen by her Tinder date went viral on TikTok, searches for the shoe model increased by 342 percent.

The ranking of the "hottest" brands and products in the fashion world is determined quarterly by the British online fashion search engine Lyst. The company relies on its own data and the evaluation of social media activities and internet searches.