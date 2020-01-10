MOAM Generation 2020 pop-up will center around sustainability

On January 24, MOAM will return with the sixth edition of the fastest pop-up exhibition in the Netherlands: Generation 2020. In just three hours, twenty promising artists will show their unique, multidisciplinary work in Amsterdam's creative hotspot, Capital C. All twenty participants have recently graduated from a Dutch academy and are considered pioneers within their own expertise: from animation to fashion design and from photography to illustration. The works of the artists have yet another similarity, in all works nature and sustainability are central. With this unique pop-up exhibition, MOAM have created a platform and network for the twenty talents, so that they can themselves present to a larger audience. In addition to the fact that sustainability plays a role in all works of art, this is also the theme for the Q&A's and talks. There will be several artists and a number of creative partners of Generation 2020 who will speak about sustainability in creativity and vice versa.

MOAM is a non-profit foundation that serves as a creative platform to link young creative talent to big names in the national and international creative industry. Over the past five years, MOAM has developed projects in collaboration with Rijksmuseum, KLM, Doutzen Kroes, HEMA and Disney in which knowledge development and talent development are central.

Photo: courtesy of MOAM