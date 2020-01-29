Moda Operandi founder Aslaug Magnúsdóttir launches sustainable made-to-wear brand, Katla

Aslaug Magnúsdóttir, the co-founder and former CEO of luxury fashion e-tailer Moda Operandi, is returning to the fashion world with the launch of her new made-to-order, sustainable fashion brand, Katla.

The brand is said to “inject a high-fashion aesthetic into ethically sourced and produced apparel” and comprises dresses, skirts, tops and pants, with prices ranging from 90 to 900 dollars. Its debut collection features items crafted from organic cotton, regenerated cellulose fabrics, cruelty-free wool and recycled synthetics.

'We are excited to help women be beautiful and responsible at once'

The sustainable-focused brand said it will not be working with leathers, furs or silks, and has eliminated traditional seasonal collections, instead releasing pieces on an ongoing basis. To ensure transparency, each item has its own unique code which customers can use to verify how much it impacts the environment, from how it is manufactured to how it is delivered to the consumer.

“Many women consider sustainability to be important when shopping for clothing and yet fashionable options are limited,” said Magnúsdóttir in a statement. “Katla garments are beautiful and good to people, animals and the planet.”

Garments will be manufactured in the US via made-to-order to combat one of the industry’s biggest issues: overproduction and waste. Additionally, the brand said it has partnered with “innovative and mindful” manufacturers across the US “that are pioneers in innovative production, prioritizing sustainable practices and positive working conditions.”

Magnúsdóttir said: “The impact of fashion on the environment is increasingly understood to be a big problem. Katla wants to be part of the solution. We believe clothing can be fashionable and environmentally-friendly. We are excited to help women be beautiful and responsible at once.”