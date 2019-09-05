Moda Operandi launches a new brand identity

Luxury online retailer Moda Operandi has given itself a brand new makeover, resulting in a modernized logo, colorful pages, and more to reinforce its standing as one of the leading platforms for fashion discovery.

“Moda’s new look and feel is inspired by the brand’s bold DNA and speaks to our evolution,” said Patrick Emanuel, the company’s vice president of brand strategy. “Through typography, color, pattern, and shape we created a unique mix — contrasting, diverse and layered — that reflects not just our brand, but our fashion offering and customer.”

One of the first things customers will find when visiting Moda Operandi’s website is its new use of bold color, with each section having its own signature and playful color palette that doesn’t lose its sophistication. They’ll also find a visual concept of discovery with the help of abstract portals where they can explore more deeply into the website.

Images: Courtesy of Moda Operandi