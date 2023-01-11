Moda Operandi launches beauty

Luxury e-tailer Moda Operandi has launched its beauty category with a curated edit of “the best in beauty” from established and emerging names, following the appointment of Jessica Matlin as beauty director in May 2022.

Moda Operandi said it will leverage its “deep relationships” within the fashion industry to offer consumers “unparalleled level of access to everything from videos highlighting designers’ skincare routines to shoppable tutorials with the artists responsible for creating the season’s most iconic beauty looks”.

Image: Moda Operandi

Jim Gold, chief executive officer at Moda Operandi, said in a statement: “Since the launch of Moda Operandi with runway Trunkshows in 2011, we have grown over time to become a true lifestyle destination, offering a highly curated selection of luxury brands across the ready-to-wear, accessory, home, and fine jewellery spaces. Beauty felt like the natural next step for Moda, allowing us to serve our customer’s every need - across every part of her life - and truly outfit her from her house to head to toe.

“The launch of this category will not only increase order frequency and the cart size of existing clients, but also help us reach a new, aspirational customer demographic that shares our appreciation for impeccable curation and storytelling. Jessica Matlin’s rich experience in beauty and cultivated relationships with the industry’s most sought-after brands, along with chief merchant April Hennig’s business insights and strategic direction, will no doubt help us successfully build the category in the months to come.”

Moda Operandi is the latest retailer to add a beauty category

Image: Moda Operandi

The new beauty category launches with 55 skincare, fragrance, makeup, haircare, and body care brands, with experiences set to be introduced in the coming months, such as personal shopping, private events and bespoke seasonal gifts.

Beauty has its own dedicated homepage, featuring editorial curations such as beauty essentials and bestsellers, as well as allowing consumers to shop by category (skincare, fragrance, makeup, haircare, body, and experiences) or by brand, and beauty products will also be merchandised cross-category across the site into thematic edits such as ‘The Vacation Store’ and ‘The Event Edit’.

Brands at launch include La Mer, Sisley-Paris, Supergoop, Chantecaille, By Far, BeautyStat, Creed, Monika Blunder, Isamaya, Augustinus Bader, and Tan Luxe.

Matlin added: “If you’re familiar with Moda, you’ll know we’re all about curation. Whether fashion, fine jewellery, home, or beauty - at Moda, we don’t carry everything. We carry the best of everything. I don’t want to spend hours in an endless scroll. The glut of products and lines is overwhelming for everyone, even a beauty director. Too much of a good thing is, in fact, too much.”